Saints underdogs at home against the Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second straight game in a row the Saints are underdogs at home. Last time they were ‘dogs, they dominated the Raiders, 24-0.

This time around, the Ravens (5-3) are 2.5-point favorites over the Black and Gold.

The Saints are 3-5 overall on the season, and are also 3-5 against the spread. The Ravens are 3-4-1 against the number.

The Saints-Ravens game will be on FOX 8. Coverage of the Saints game starts at 4 p.m. on FOX 8.

For all your sports betting info, check out the Final Bet Thursday night at 10:35 p.m.

