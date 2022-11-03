Scattered weekend storms possible

(WALA) - We are seeing a scattered thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A storm system in the western U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.

In the meantime, we will see nice conditions on your Friday. Daytime temps will be around 80 with lows near 60. There will be very little change in temperature through early next week.

In the tropics, we had two hurricanes yesterday – Lisa and Martin. We don’t expect impacts here from either system. Martin is no longer tropical as it heads over cool water in the northern Atlantic. Lisa is moving inland over Central America now as a depression, and will be weak when it stalls over the Bay of Campeche by the weekend.

