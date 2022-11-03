Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Heathers the Musical” November 4 and 5 at 7 pm and November 6 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. This high energy show follows Veronica Sawyer and the three most popular girls in school as they navigate normal teenage issues with a few thrilling twists. The show opens conversations about bullying and suicide. With non-traditional casting, all performers under the age of 18, and a band and crew made up entirely of students, this show will be unlike any version of Heathers you’ve ever seen! Tickets are available at our.show/sst/heathers

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

For more information about Sunny Side Theater go to www.sunnysidedrama.com

