Temperatures above average for several days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve still got a weather pattern that brings in above average temps for the next several days. Expect mid to low 80s for this afternoon and for the next several days with morning temps in the low 60s through the weekend.

The sky will be sunny for your Thursday, but we’ll see an increase in clouds tomorrow ahead of a rain chance that pushes through on Saturday ahead of a front. There will be a line of strong to severe storms pushing through parts of TX and LA on Friday and that line heads this way. The good news is that the line will weaken and severe weather isn’t expected locally but we’ll watch carefully for changes. We’re going with 40% rain coverage with most of that being west of I-65. Drier weather takes back over on Sunday and we turn cooler by the end of next week.

---

