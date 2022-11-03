Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard.

One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire.

He has quite the story to tell.

Roush says this started after two guys confronted him and his friends, who were inside an SUV.

He says when the suspects pulled out a gun, he didn’t hesitate to do the same.

He feels the entire situation was a setup.

“I have my friends with me. I’m the only one with a gun...I have to protect them,” Roush said. “So I did what I thought was right and I protected them.”

Roush is still recovering at University Hospital after being shot several times Tuesday night.

His truck was riddled with bullets, and glass shattered, after that shootout.

Surveillance video shows the moment MPD officers were flagged down and found Roush and two of his friends inside the SUV with several gunshot wounds.

“My buddy Josh got shot in his arm and in his leg. My buddy Dustin got shot in his shoulder. And I got shot in my leg, both of my hands, through my arm, and I was grazed three times,” Roush explained.

Roush says this all started when they were ambushed by two men.

18-year-old Quade Fussell and 20-year-old Colton Busby.

Roush says Fussell and Busby confronted him and his friends claiming they had stolen something.

“They started pointing the guns in our face. They were talking about we think we’re all cool for taking their flag and stuff,” Roush said.

That’s when Roush says he had to think quick...pull out his own gun...and defend him and his friends.

“They started pointing pistols at me, my buddies, in our face but I had mine on me. I acted like I didn’t have it on me at the time, and whenever I had the chance I opened fire on them,” Roush detailed. “And then they opened fire back on me and we were all hit in the Tahoe but I also hit them.”

Roush did get out of surgery Wednesday as well as one of his other friends.

Roush says he’s never met or seen these guys in his life. He’s just thankful they’re all okay.

“I’m just happy the lord kept us safe and I’ll be doing okay and my buddies should too,” he said.

Both Fussell and Busby are still in Metro Jail.

They’re charged with three counts of assault, three counts of robbery, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.