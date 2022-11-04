2022 Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority

The following information was provided by the Mobile Sports Authority:

Nov 12, 2022 with a 4 PM kickoff at Ladd-Peebles Stadium featuring the Jackson State Tigers (with Head Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders) hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (with Head Coach Connell Maynor); 5th annual game here

Tickets can be bought online at www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com or at Ladd-Peebles Stadium the day of the game beginning at 9 AM. All tickets are general admission and are priced at $35/each.

Mobile Sports Authority is the sports tourism arm for the City and County of Mobile. Our mission is to attract, host, manage/co-manage, and support quality visiting sporting events for Mobile County, including the City of Mobile, in order to create a positive economic and public relations impact for our area and a better quality-of-life for our area citizens (i.e. tourism through sports; matching facilities with events)

· Office is located at 301 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602 and the website is www.mobilesportsauthority.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.