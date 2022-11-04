Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click here.

