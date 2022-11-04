Amazon Air launches cargo service out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amazon is taking to the air in Mobile.

The company launched its cargo service out of Mobile Thursday with the first flight leaving before dawn from the Mobile International Airport.

Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and Alliance Field, which is right outside Fort Worth, Texas.

This is Amazon Air’s first expansion into Alabama to bring fast and efficient package deliveries to customers.

Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said they are fortunate Amazon chose Mobile.

“Well, I think it’s big,” Curry said. “It builds on the foundation of moving the airport downtown…good passenger service, but also the transportation of goods. We are, with the port and certainly the presence of Amazon here…starting off small. However, there is a large opportunity to grow and push more product through this airport.”

Curry said Amazon doesn’t have a large presence in many airports. Mobile will be the only airport in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle provides service for Amazon Air.

---

