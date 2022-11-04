Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down.

Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.

The last time we spoke to Balinsky, she was in utter shock.

“It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothin’ but trying to go find the other people in your home, and when I couldn’t get to him, it was just trying to survive it- it was just rollin’ and throwin’ us everywhere,” said Balinsky.

Balinsky was on the couch in her living room when the EF-1 tornado hit Saturday night. She says it seemed like it came out of nowhere.

In a few short minutes-- her home was gone.

She and her son, Bobby Burns, were forced to crawl out from under the debris after the house landed on top of them.

They both suffered injuries including broken ribs.

At this moment-- Balinsky is simply trying to heal.

“I still worry about my health--my health is what I’m worried about the most right now is recovering and going back to work-- because work is all I know,” she said.

The rubble is mostly gone, thanks to her neighbors and local organizations stepping up to help.

“The Rotary Club was out there and they was so great. They took their time, they let my friends and family try to salvage the little bit they salvaged,” Balinsky added.

“Red Cross called and said they would help me with my first down payment- a deposit on a place,” she said.

A Facebook fundraiser, launched by Balinsky’s friend, Hali Landry, has raised over 6 thousand dollars. A constant stream of people are dropping by gift cards, cash, prayers, and encouraging words.

Mark Mund is just one of many helpers-- spending six hours a day on the tractor trying to clean up the damage.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Joann- we’re still thankful that they lived and that Bobby had minor injuries and that she had more severe injuries,” said Mund.

All that’s left of Balinsky’s livelihood is a trailer with a few items.

Balinsky was not feeling well enough to go on camera yet, but she says she’s speechless from all the support.

“I want to thank everybody for helping. It’s beyond words. I appreciate it so much-- so so much,” said Balinsky.

Balinsky says although she hates asking for help, she’s beyond grateful for the boost.

To give to her Facebook fundraiser, visit the link here.

