Bourbon by the Bay 2022

Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction.

Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying one of Mobile’s historic homes // Featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, a selection of wine and local brews, a silent auction and live music. Sunday, November 13th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

