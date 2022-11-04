Advertise With Us
Bourbon by the Bay 2022

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was found on Facebook:

Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction.

Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying one of Mobile’s historic homes // Featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, a selection of wine and local brews, a silent auction and live music. Sunday, November 13th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit this Facebook page for more information.

---

