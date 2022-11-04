Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about Dementia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about Dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians.

Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning.

Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium ready for a full day of information and resources.

Health professionals went over the basics of the most common forms of Dementia, helping caregivers find out what to expect during different stages of the disease, as well as helping caregivers learn what they can do to cope with daily challenges.

Della Sanchez with the Area Agency on Aging for the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission said she understands how challenging being a caregiver can be, and hopes these classes will help caregivers know they are not alone in their journey.

“Because they got other people that are in the same situation and they can compare stories in a lot of ways and everything we talk about is confidential,” said Sanchez, but it’s really challenging for caregivers to take the time out to come and do this because they need this to come and learn about the resources, so it does make a good impact for them.”

Vanessa Brown, a caregiver, said her husband was diagnosed with Dementia three years ago and said she came out in hopes of finding resources and getting better educated.

“My husband has dementia and I don’t know anything much about it. I don’t know what to expect and I need to be educated, so I’m here for him, so I’ll know down the road what I’m into or what’s happening, to better serve him,” said Brown.

Sanchez said she knows caregivers also need support so they learned stress and relaxation techniques, skills for coping with grief and loss, as well as depression.

