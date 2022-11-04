Fog will move out by midmorning; rain and storms could loom for weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a foggy start to our morning in many spots so remember to drive slowly and safely. We’ll see the fog move out by midmorning with a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday.

Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.

Make sure if you have any outdoor plans, that you have a Plan B in place. The best chance for rain will come from midmorning Saturday to early evening Saturday. We turn drier by Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid to low 80s through early next week with mornings in the mid to low 60s. We should finally turn cooler again by the end of next week.

