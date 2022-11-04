Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another success. After seeing himself on Wednesday night’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Kelton Franks surrendered himself to detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

That’s six arrests in a row in which FOX10 News Fugitive Files has been involved.

Franks, 21, of Mobile, is charged with first-degree assault. According to investigators, he is accused of shooting an innocent bystander during a confrontation with a rival group at the Oaklawn Homes community on Baltimore Street on last Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Police said the victim is recovering from a serious gunshot wound, but his quality of life has been severely altered.

Franks has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.