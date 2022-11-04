Advertise With Us
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another success. After seeing himself on Wednesday night’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Kelton Franks surrendered himself to detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

That’s six arrests in a row in which FOX10 News Fugitive Files has been involved.

Franks, 21, of Mobile, is charged with first-degree assault. According to investigators, he is accused of shooting an innocent bystander during a confrontation with a rival group at the Oaklawn Homes community on Baltimore Street on last Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Police said the victim is recovering from a serious gunshot wound, but his quality of life has been severely altered.

Franks has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

