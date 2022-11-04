Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water.

Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.

Jones and her sister Allie, known on social media as “the famous twins,” have over a million followers on TikTok.

Authorities said Consuela Jones is also known as Sway Bentley.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Consuela Jones is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 and can remain anonymous.

