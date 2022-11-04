Historian shares details about the first Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historian and storyteller Richard Pickering talks about how the English Colonists and Wampanoag Native Peoples forged peace agreements which led to the first Thanksgiving celebration, much different from the way we celebrate America’s national holiday today.

According to recent surveys, 97% percent of Americans celebrate the annual fall holiday no matter where they are in the world, but few know the origins of the annual Fall holiday which falls on the last Thursday of November in the United States.

Today’s Thanksgiving symbolizes what happened in Plymouth 400 years ago in the autumn of 1621. 401 years later Plymouth marks the start of the holiday with the USA Thanksgiving Parade, kicking off the weekend before Thanksgiving.

LOCATION - www.plimoth.org

Plimoth Patuxet Museums

With view of both the 1600s Meetinghouse and a Native American Wetu (domed hut)

137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.