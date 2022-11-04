Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Last weekend for the Greater Gulf State Fair

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good news! Still one weekend left for this years Greater Gulf State Fair! Josh Woods from The Grounds joined us on Studio10 to preview the Fair.

Some of this weekends big events include the Elle King concert Friday, November 4 at 7 PM with opener Kameron Marlowe and the Rodeo on Saturday, November 5 at 6 PM and Sunday, November 6 at 2 PM.

https://www.greatergulfstatefair.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saving on holiday shopping
Saving on holiday shopping
Historian shares details about the first Thanksgiving
Historian shares details about the first Thanksgiving
Pensacola Railfest 2022
Pensacola Railfest 2022
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Bourbon by the Bay 2022