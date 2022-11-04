MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two vehicles stolen out of a West Mobile car lot Tuesday night have been recovered.

Now, investigators need help finding the remaining four vehicles, which were driven right off the lot by the thieves. The brazen crime was caught on camera.

On top of six cars stolen, the owner, Corey Wallace, added the accused thieves also kicked in the back door, took his power tools, and drove through his fence. He said he’s out at least $50,000 now.

Video showed a black Infiniti pulling into a parking lot across the street, two people get out, and head in the direction of D Wallace Auto Sales.

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies said the two in the video are the thieves.

“They broke in and hit a jackpot,” said Wallace. “They saw keys and hit the jackpot.”

Wallace has owned his business off Moffett Road for only three months. Thursday, he found the place ransacked.

“I got here and witnessed my place in shambles,” said Wallace. “I went around back and saw the back door was kicked in and didn’t even realize the cars were gone until I came back out. File cabinets were thrown all over the place. They got my keys, so I’m having to get my keys remade, about $5000.”

He said the thieves took off in a Lincoln Navigator, plowed through his fence, and into a neighbor’s driveway behind. That SUV was one that was recovered.

More surveillance showed two suspects in a red and white-striped Dodge Charger. MCSO said that was another stolen car. It was also returned.

One suspect had bright, red hair.

“I feel like more hatred more than anything,” said Wallace. “I’m doing something positive, and I work hard to feed my children, so why would you do this to somebody.”

MCSO said be on the lookout for this white Lexus, along with a white truck and another Infiniti.

There was also a third suspect in a white hoodie.

Meanwhile, Wallace said if anyone needed help, just ask for it.

“Hey man, do the right thing,” he said. “I’m one of those people, if you ask anyone about me, I’ll give you something. I’ve given away cars. If you really need something that bad, just come ask for it.”

These are the two vehicles MCSO found and returned to Wallace but damaged and painted over.

Stolen out of West Mobile car lot (WALA)

The Lincoln SUV has some exterior damage on the back, and the once red and white Charger now painted over blue.

Stolen out of West Mobile car lot (WALA)

MCSO said if you have any information reach out to them.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.