MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit.

Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.

Lesperance is charged with third-degree burglary. He is also facing a drug charge and several felony probation violations, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing, police said.

---

