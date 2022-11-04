Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating possible carjacking at Publix

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a possible carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening.

Police received the call about the incident around 7:30 p.m.

FOX10 News is working to get details and will have more information once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones stabbed boyfriend in neck
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect