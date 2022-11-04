Advertise With Us
Murder suspect back in Gautier following extradition from New York

Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Adrian McCrimmon, 20(Gautier PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Chief David Bever, Gautier murder suspect Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, is now back in custody of Gautier Police Department after being extradited from Saratoga County, New York.

McCrimmon is listed a suspect in the shooting death of Zachieous Stevens, 19, who was killed inside of a vehicle and later dumped onto a property on Parkdale Drive. McCrimmon arrived in Gautier late Thursday night and made his court appearance Friday morning; his bond was set at $1,000,000.

Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was also charged with the murder of Stephens after being arrested in Jackson, Alabama. Ladasia Symone King, 25, was arrested by Gautier PD and charged for felony obstructing justice in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

