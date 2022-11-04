Operation Echo Stop plans community carnival Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Operation Echo Stop plans a community carnival this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in downtown Mobile.

Operation Echo Stop is the city of Mobile’s plan to curb youth violence. The goal is to bring the community together in a fun way and offer community resources.

The carnival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the James Seals Park and Recreation Center on Texas Street.

The free, family-friendly event will have something for everyone. In addition to food and entertainment, there will be lots of games, including inflatables, cornhole and even jumbo Jenga.

