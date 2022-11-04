Pensacola man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his elderly mother

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to kill his elderly mother.

54-year-old Christopher Asmar is the man police say is responsible and this all started when the caregiver says she noticed bruises on her client.

According to police, after noticing bruises her caregiver returned to the house after hours to check on her. After hearing a disturbance inside, she looked through the window where she allegedly saw Asmar placing a pillow over his mother’s face.

One neighbor said she was shocked when she heard what happened.

“Did you ever suspect anything? And nobody ever did. You would never think that it would happen here,” Kait Hinote said.

Unfortunately, elder abuse happens more than we think. That’s according to Josh Newby with the Council on Aging of West Florida.

“No one likes to consider the fact that family members could be abusing the elders in their life. But 1 in 10 seniors will experience financial, physical, or sexual abuse in their lives. It’s a heartbreaking statistic,” Newby said.

And in this distressing situation, one thing is clear. Without the caregiver’s assistance, this may have never come to light.

“They knew what to look for. They knew the next steps to take. I wouldn’t have done anything differently. The caregivers very realistically saved this woman’s life and I give them all the praise,” Newby said.

“It’s not just another name to you or just another person to you. You cared enough to stop this,” Hinote said.

There are warning signs to look out for if you think an elderly patient may be getting abused:

-Are they withdrawn?

-Are they socially isolating themselves?

-Do they have bruises?

-Do they seem under/overmedicated?

If you believe an elderly patient is being abused, immediately contact law enforcement or adult protective services.

