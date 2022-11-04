MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022.

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall)

6655 West Mobile Hwy.

Pensacola, FL

November 12th & 13th, 2022

Saturday Hours: 9am – 5pm

Sunday Hours: 10 – 4pm

Free Parking

Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase

For more information: www.PMRC.us

