Recipe: Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee
Recipe courtesy Mandina’s
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ lb butter
- 1c diced onions
- ½ c diced bell peppers
- ¼ c diced celery
- ½ c flour
- 2 bay leaves
- 1tbls thyme
- 1gal seafood stock
- ½ tbls black pepper
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tbls Creole seasoning
- 1lb shrimp
- 2lbs crawfish
STEPS:
Heat pot over med-hi heat & melt butter. Saute vegetables until slightly caramelized.
Add flour to make roux cook roux until the color of peanut butter. Add herbs & seasonings then add shrimp & crawfish. Stir and add stock reduce heat to medium and continue to stir. Keep cooking until shrimp are completely cooked and base has thickened. Serve with rice.
ABOUT MANDINA’S:
Monday - Saturday 11AM-9PM
Sundays 11AM-8PM
25000 Bass Pro Dr Ste. 100, Spanish Fort
