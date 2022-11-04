Recipe: Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee

Recipe courtesy Mandina’s

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb butter

1c diced onions

½ c diced bell peppers

¼ c diced celery

½ c flour

2 bay leaves

1tbls thyme

1gal seafood stock

½ tbls black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbls Creole seasoning

1lb shrimp

2lbs crawfish

STEPS:

Heat pot over med-hi heat & melt butter. Saute vegetables until slightly caramelized.

Add flour to make roux cook roux until the color of peanut butter. Add herbs & seasonings then add shrimp & crawfish. Stir and add stock reduce heat to medium and continue to stir. Keep cooking until shrimp are completely cooked and base has thickened. Serve with rice.

ABOUT MANDINA’S:

Monday - Saturday 11AM-9PM

Sundays 11AM-8PM

25000 Bass Pro Dr Ste. 100, Spanish Fort

www.mandinasspanishfort.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.