Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Mandina’s

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ lb butter
  • 1c diced onions
  • ½ c diced bell peppers
  • ¼ c diced celery
  • ½ c flour
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1tbls thyme
  • 1gal seafood stock
  • ½ tbls black pepper
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tbls Creole seasoning
  • 1lb shrimp
  • 2lbs crawfish

STEPS:

Heat pot over med-hi heat & melt butter. Saute vegetables until slightly caramelized.

Add flour to make roux cook roux until the color of peanut butter. Add herbs & seasonings then add shrimp & crawfish. Stir and add stock reduce heat to medium and continue to stir. Keep cooking until shrimp are completely cooked and base has thickened. Serve with rice.

ABOUT MANDINA’S:

Monday - Saturday 11AM-9PM

Sundays 11AM-8PM

25000 Bass Pro Dr Ste. 100, Spanish Fort

www.mandinasspanishfort.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: JesseTaylor Perry
Pepsi SoundStage: JesseTaylor Perry
Saving on holiday shopping
Saving on holiday shopping
Historian shares details about the first Thanksgiving
Historian shares details about the first Thanksgiving
Pensacola Railfest 2022
Pensacola Railfest 2022