Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him.

Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.

Timmons is wanted for the murder of Triston Bohannon.

Bohannon was shot and killed at Paul Divine Park in Chickasaw on Oct. 21, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they believe Timmons has left the area.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the police; or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

Call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.

