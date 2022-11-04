Saturday storms likely

(WALA) - We continue to monitor a good thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

A storm system in the central U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a decent line of showers to the area. Our best chance is after lunchtime Saturday. Daytime temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Rain amounts between a half inch and one inch are possible.

There will be very little change in temperature through early next week.

In the tropics, Lisa is moving over the Bay of Campeche now as a depression and will dissipate over the weekend.

