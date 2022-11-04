Saving on holiday shopping

The following information was provided by Hitha Herzog:

As holiday season approaches, new research has revealed that nearly two-thirds (64%) of US shoppers would consider using store financing or payment plans to pay for gifts in the holiday season as economic pressures continue to affect people across America and the world. The study - from Oracle Retail - found that of those who said finance plans were an option, 21% said they had never used one before.

Bargain hunting is also becoming increasingly important to US shoppers. 80% said they will shop around more for deals and discounts, and 73% said they would wait, even more so than before, for big sales moments from their favorite retailers. While at the same time nearly three quarters (74%) said the current economic environment will make them think twice about impulse shopping.

Furthermore, 70% of US consumers said they already had a plan to shop early this holiday season to ensure they can get the items they want and to have more time to shop around for the best deals.

Shopping habits changed dramatically over the past few years because of the pandemic, but with restrictions now largely lifted, in-store shopping is bouncing back. Nearly half (45%) said they plan to shop mostly in-stores and 27% said they planned to shop in-stores and online. US shoppers are also now very price conscious, with 75% saying they will look to shop at more discount stores and 77% admitting they will do more comparisons of goods online and in-stores.

Hitha Herzog (formerly Prabhakar) lives in a world where fashion, retail, finance, investigative journalism and data research all co-exist in perfect harmony—a.k.a., New York City. She is the Chief Research Officer of H Squared Research LLC a data driven, research firm for registered investment advisors. She is also consumer spending columnist at US News and World Report and author of the book “Black Market Billions: How Organized Retail Crime Funds Terrorists” published by FT Press. Hitha also uses her expertise in the retail space to advise start-ups in Silicon Valley and with Parsons The New School of Fashion incubator XRC Labs while teaching a class on social commerce. When she is not expanding her business and advising early stage companies, she is raising awareness about the criminal activity linked to the black market and counterfeit products. She created a companion app to the book available in iTunes to help people identify and spot counterfeit merchandise sold on the black market. Forbes magazine recently named her as “one of the most influential South Asian women in the United States.” She has had numerous television appearances as a national retail and consumer spending expert for NBC Nightly News, The Today Show and MSNBC. She was a contributor and co-host on Fox Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” and has been a correspondent and contributor at Bloomberg TV and CNBC. She is a graduate of Smith College (including a year stint at the London School of Economics) with a B.A. in Philosophy and Economics and holds an M.A. from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

