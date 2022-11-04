What’s on tap? Oyster City Brewing Company debuts Tuesday release schedule and November events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Oyster City Brewing Company is gearing up for a big November. You can blow your own beer glass the week of Thanksgiving. How cool is that?

Also, they want the public to know that all new brews will be released on Tuesday’s moving forward.

Click on the link to get a preview of their newest release... Oatmeal Coffee Stout!

Oyster City Brewing Company Mobile

600 Government St

Mobile, AL 36602

http://www.oystercitybrewingco.com/ocbc.html

https://www.facebook.com/OysterCityBrewingCompany/

---

