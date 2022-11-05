Advertise With Us
History Museum of Mobile plans Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé

Living History Festival set Saturday at Fort Conde(History Museum of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile’s annual Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé will take place downtown on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The original Fort Condé, built by the French in 1723, was essential to colonists defending their post in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The Living History Festival at Fort Condé lets visitors learn and experience what life was like for those who occupied the fort, organizers said.

Saturday’s free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 150 S. Royal St. in Mobile.

