A line of rain and storms are going through for our Saturday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A line of rain and storms is approaching from the west. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and gradually track from west to east across the area through the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our severe weather risk today, so this will mainly be a rain event with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.

The rain should take several hours to go through, so rain totals should pile up to around an inch in most spots. That will help with the drought.

Sunday the rain will be long gone, the skies will be mostly sunny, and the temps will be warm in the low 80s.

The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Lisa is falling apart in the Bay of Campeche. There’s two other systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards Bermuda. The other is in the Eastern Caribbean headed towards Puerto Rico and then the Bahamas. Nothing is threatening the Gulf.

Have a great weekend!

