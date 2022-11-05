Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle

Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.(Source: Autauga County Metro Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is behind bars after he allegedly shot his ex-wife in the face.

Prattville police said they responded to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance call.

Daniel Pol Ros is reported to have shot the victim once with a handgun while she sat in the passenger seat of vehicle in front of his residence.

Police said the victim was transported to Prattville Baptist Hospital, where she’s currently listed in stable condition, before they arrived on the scene.

Ros is charged with one count of attempted murder amid the investigation. He is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
John C. Driscoll discusses Port of Mobile's growth and impact
John C. Driscoll discusses Port of Mobile's growth and impact
Running from law
MCSO: Suspected burglar arrested in Mississippi
Police lights generic.
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting