Man arrested on sodomy, rape charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused rapist was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail facing some heinous charges.

Clayton Bryant, 36, of Irvington, was booked Friday. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Records show that Bryant has been in and out of jail since 2004.

His bond hearing set for Monday, according to jail records.

