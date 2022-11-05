Advertise With Us
Man arrested on sodomy, rape charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused rapist was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail facing some heinous charges.

Clayton Bryant, 36, of Irvington, was booked Friday. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Records show that Bryant has been in and out of jail since 2004.

His bond hearing set for Monday, according to jail records.

---

