Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard.

According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses, and it has people on edge.

Investigators said video showed Newburn walking through a family’s backyard near Moffett and Schillinger Tuesday evening. According to Newburn’s address in the jail log, he does not live nearby.

Then ten minutes later, video showed a handful of law enforcement and K-9 police walking through the same backyard guns drawn.

Residents nearby said they’ve heard of a burglar.

“I’ve had my house broken into twice in this neighborhood, and I know several others who also have,” said Marcus Little.

He may even recognize the suspect.

“I saw him walk up and down the street, mumbling, cussing, and raising hell,” said Little. “Talking to himself for the most part.”

Newburn has quite the history in Metro jail: multiple burglary charges and an attempt to elude.

MCSO said they are assisting Semmes police on the case. If anyone has information, reach out.

---

