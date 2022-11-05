Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for suspect in deadly hit and run accident near Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriffs Office have confirmed they are currently searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning.

Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim was killed in the accident. The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot from the scene. Sheriff’s officials believe the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from a car lot on Moffet Road.

Sheriff’s office K-9 units are being used to find the suspect

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.