One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured.

The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The driver of the sedan, Robert Robles, 24, was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the hospital. The deputy was taken to the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

The incident is still being investigated by the Northport Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

