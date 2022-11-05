Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department(Source: Prichard Police FB page)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road.

Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prichard police have no suspect at this time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for suspect in deadly hit and run accident near Grand Bay
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
First & 10 Scoreboard
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 1
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting