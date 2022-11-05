Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

---

