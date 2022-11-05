State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket.

Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while many are spending money in their own states for a chance at 1.5 billion, Alabamians are dumping cash into neighboring states.

“We don’t have to continue to see thousands of Alabamians traveling from one end of the spectrum of this state to another to the borders of another state, putting millions of dollars into those states,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan with House District 60.

She believes a lottery bill should’ve been passed years ago.

“This lottery bill and the issue of gaming has been brought before the legislation more than any other piece of legislation on the books and we can’t seem to make a decision to allow the people vote,” she added.

Even though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle show support, the lottery remains illegal in the state.

“Many of us, whether you’re a D or an R, republican or democrat, blue or red, that most of us pretty much can agree upon that if there is a lottery, that we really feel it should be an education lottery,” said Rep. Givan.

She explains that it could bring millions of dollars to support Alabama’s education system. But first, a bill must be passed so taxpayers can vote for themselves.

“It’s our job as legislators to enact the legislation that gives the people the right to vote,” said Rep. Givan. “Let’s give the people of the state of Alabama who are intelligent-minded people now, the right to vote it up or vote it down, but let it be from the people.”

Givan says she does believe our state will have a lottery at some point, it’s just a matter of timing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.