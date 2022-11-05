UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue.

The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.

BPD and the FBI were notified, and the synagogue was evacuated. Once on scene, BPD bomb squad technicians observed the backpack and safety precautions were taken.

The bomb squad unit safely removed the backpack to an undisclosed location. Technicians determined that the backpack was not an explosive device.

A second incident at Temple Beth-El occurred earlier Friday morning.

BPD South Precinct officers say they responded to Temple Beth-El around 5:50 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Officers, along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, responded to the church. Officers observed a propane tank and clothing which had been set on fire in the area; however, there was no damage to the synagogue.

BPD and the FBI are investigating the facts surrounding the earlier fire and trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

A person of interest, an adult male, is in custody and BPD is conducting interviews. He was transported to the Birmingham City Jail where he was placed under a 48-hour Felony Extension for Arson 2nd Degree.

Following the incidents, Temple Beth-El members received the following statement via email:

As many of you have heard, a package was found on Temple grounds this morning. Please know that at the present time, the package that was found near our historic marker today has been removed and secured. Everyone at the synagogue is safe and has returned to the building. We have been cleared to proceed with services as scheduled tonight and tomorrow. While we are all hurt, frightened, and angry that this happened, we will not be intimidated by these actions, and we look forward to seeing you both tonight at 5:45 pm and tomorrow at 9:30 am. Family Shabbat will continue as scheduled. Please know that the safety of our congregation and staff are our top priority, and we will provide extra security as deemed appropriate. In addition, we would like to say “Thank you” to the Birmingham Police Department, Jeff Brown of Security Community Network, and the FBI for your efforts today.

Temple Beth-El President tells WBRC services are still being held tonight and tomorrow morning.

If you have any additional information, you can contact BPD directly at 205-254-1764. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package on Highland Avenue.

Reports of an unattended backpack was spotted near Temple Beth-El on 2179 Highland Avenue.

The Public Information Division is on the scene.

The bomb squad unit was called in and removed the package for further investigation.

No injuries were reported. All lanes of traffic in the area are now open.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we learn more information.

