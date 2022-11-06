AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season for holiday travel and despite inflation, AAA Alabama is expecting more people on the roads.

“I think now that we’re, sort of, out and away from this pandemic a little bit, I think the travel numbers will be way up again, probably very close to what we saw pre-pandemic,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

He explained that most people are willing to sacrifice a few additional dollars to see family during the winter holidays, even when gas prices are up.

While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.

“I think our gas prices for Thanksgiving and the end-of-the-year Christmas holidays, I think, will be a little bit lower than where we are now,” Ingram said. “We’re seeing the gas prices trickle down a little bit each day, just a penny or so a day.”

It is good news for consumers pinching pennies to save at the pump. It’s money that could go toward their Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas shopping.

What could set consumers back are any unexpected car repair costs. Now is a good time to have vehicles serviced.

“Make sure your belts and hoses are in good shape, your tires, your battery, your fluid levels, wiper blades, all those things that are important in helping you get from point A to point B,” Ingram added.

Some people may be afraid that if they take their car into a repair shop, they might be ripped off.

It is not as big of a problem as people might think, according to Ingram. It is all about finding a good, trustworthy automotive technician.

AAA has a list of approved auto repair facilities online. It is free of charge and features around 100 shops in Alabama.

