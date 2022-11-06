Crowds turn out to walk for a cause

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning proved to be the perfect time to get some steps in for a good cause.

Many folks turned out to University of South Alabama for the American Heart Association’s Mobile Heart Walk. FOX10 teamed with the AHA for the event. The walk raises awareness and money to support heart disease research.

You may have seen familiar faces and some members of the FOX10 family, including Lenise Ligon who emceed the event and got everybody up and grooving before the walk.

Heart disease can affect anyone. Many people at Saturday’s event were walking in tribute to loved ones of all ages.

“I’m here for Sam Wimberly,” said Brenda Christian. He’s 13 years old and he was born with a part of his heart missing, so he’s already had two surgeries of his heart and he’s up for a heart transplant. But he’s thriving so we’re going to keep walking for him.”

Larissa Moore said, “It can be your mother, your daughter, your sister, son, anybody. Just to come out and support and show that we care about everyone.”

Latasha Inge said, “We’re out here supporting my son-in-law. He’s a survivor, so we’re going to be out here with him. I’m also a heart patient survivor. So, we’re just going to support him today, though.”

Different organizations were also there to talk about the importance of a healthy heart.

Anyone who would still like to donate can click here.

