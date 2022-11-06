MPD, MCHD team for community carnival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park.

At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available.

The carnival was the latest event designed to enable to MPD and their partners to engage the community with the goal of preventing violence.

“So that the community can come out and have a good time and at the same time actually meet different agencies across the city and find out what those resources are so they can utilize those resources to help them advance to anything and everything they would like to actually do,”

said Cmdr. Curtis Graves, director of the Mobile Police Office of Strategic Initiatives.

Dr. Gerard Tate, director of Community Impact and ShotSpotter, said, “We love to see the collaboration between the health department, public health and law enforcement as a way to promote violence prevention, intervention, and community wellness. We would like to see much more of this across the nation and are happy to see that Mobile is leading the way.”

The event was a continuation of their Community Days started this summer as part of Operation Echo Stop.

