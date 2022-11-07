3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.

ALEA said both Lucas and Lett were not using seat belts at the time of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bell was also not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and also was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, inside the Flomaton city limits in Escambia County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

