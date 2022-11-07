Art Soup 2022 is scheduled for November 11, 2022, during the popular LODA ArtWalk in downtown Mobile. The art in “Art Soup” is represented by exquisite, handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. The empty bowl signifies the fight against hunger. Nearly a quarter of all children in Mobile County (22.4%) and 15% of the total population face food insecurity; that equals 65,300 local residents including 21,890 local children.

On Nov 11 from 6-9 pm, Joachim Street in front of the Saenger Theater and the Mobile Arts Council will transform into a lively street party, with artwork by local artists, live jazz from the Jimmy Roebuck Trio and the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO), and soups, desserts, and beverages from local restaurants. All proceeds for the event will go to The Love All Pantry. Formerly known as the Food Pantry at Central, The Love All Pantry and hundreds of volunteers from more than 20 organizations around Mobile work together to feed more than 2000 families each month. In 2021, 46,500 families received more than one million pounds of food, with a specific focus on healthy groceries including meat, grains, fresh vegetables, and fruits. Faced with demand that hasn’t diminished following the onset of the COVID pandemic, organizers of Art Soup 2022 have doubled their goal for their event, according to Connie Guggenbiller, director of The Love All Pantry.

“This year, our Art Soup goal is $40,000, or 500,000 lbs of food. We’re inviting our local community to join us to help feed 2000 local families every month for 6 months,” says Guggenbiller. Community members are invited to take part in the effort in various ways, including painting bowls at community bowl painting parties, creating bowls to donate, sponsoring the event, or buying a ticket to attend. Tickets and sponsorship information for Art Soup 2022 are available at https://qrco.de/ArtSoup2022 Learn more about Love All Pantry at https://loveallpantry.org/

