The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.

The Connexus Clinic is already open, but they’re holding a launch party on November 17th from 12-7. It’s free and all are welcome to attend. There will be raffles for prizes from Connexus and other local businesses. They want the opportunity to showcase the several treatments and health options they have for you.

Dr. William Terry, the Connexus Medical Director and a board certified Urologist at USA Urology joined us on Studio10 to showcase just a few of the things they have to offer.

Click on the interview to preview the clinic and visit www.theconnexusclinic.com to find more info and/or make an appointment.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.