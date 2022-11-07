A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season.

Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road.

They will be giving away 60 Large Bags of Food.

They are partnering with Feeding The Gulf Coast.

For more information: //www.surgechurch.tv/surge-cares

