Locals weigh in on time change

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change.

As everyone tries to adjust to the time change -- for some it comes easy -- especially that extra hour of sleep.

“That’s my favorite part,” said LaKeisha Clements.

“Getting extra sleep is super valuable -- hard being a student. Sleep-deprived,” said CeCe Johnson.

“I feel very well-rested -- it’s like the best actually,” said Stephanie Barrera.

“It was great because I was drinking last night and getting that extra hour of sleep was amazing,” said George Andrew.

But is the time change really needed or is it an outdated practice???

“It kind of throws me off a little bit,” said Brianna Robinson.

The debate of Daylight Saving Time goes back a long way. So why do we go back an hour -- it’s aimed at addressing energy issues -- by making the day longer -- it’s thought to reduce our electricity consumption by making it light later in the day.

So should we make it permanent???

“I wish they didn’t have it all... But gaining the hour is pretty nice,” said Robinson.

“I think change is good... So I like Daylight Saving Time. I do enjoy the extra sleep that we get. I think it’s needed -- so I enjoy it,” said Clements.

Back in March -- the Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent -- meaning there would be no reverting back. However, the House has not yet picked up the measure.

