Making your table a humane one this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -To help consumers shop and set a Humane Table this Thanksgiving and holiday season, American Humane CEO and President, and author of the new American Humane cookbook The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion.

For nearly 150 years, American Humane has been working to protect and advance the care of animals in agriculture. And today, the organization runs the largest and most trusted certification program overseeing their treatment. American Humane oversees the welfare of more than ONE BILLION – chickens, pigs, ducks, turkeys and more. In fact, 90 percent of all cage-free eggs in the United States are American Humane Certified..

Dr. Robin Ganzert serves as president and CEO of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, which saves, shelters, feeds, protects and improves the lives of nearly one billion animals around the world each year.

www.americanhumane.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.