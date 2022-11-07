Advertise With Us
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says

Jacob Colville
Jacob Colville(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.

Jacob Colville is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan.

The ECSO said that, during a search of the vehicle, officers in Eustis located a firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a backpack with makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Colville had used the makeup to cover his tattoos, the ECSO said. He is also charged with armed trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

