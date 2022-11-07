MCSO: No charges so far after body found under a house on Lott Road earlier this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Back in January, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Danny Preslar under a house on Lott Road. Lieutenant Mark Bailey with the sheriff’s office says this all started in early 2021 after an argument over drugs and money.

“Mr. Preslar produced a hammer,” said Lieutenant Bailey. “He hit one of the guys in the head with a hammer at which time the female armed herself with a revolver and shot him twice in self-defense.”

Lieutenant Bailey says after about a year the man who buried the body reached out to investigators.

“He did want the family to have some closure as well so thank God he does have a conscience in that regard,” said Bailey.

Under normal circumstances he would have been charged with abuse of a corpse, but his attorney wanted to make sure that wouldn’t be the case.

“His attorney told us pretty much at the time that he would only give us information if we assured him that his client wouldn’t be charged with anything,” added Bailey.

After talking with the district attorney’s office, they both decided it was best to move forward without pressing charges at that time. Investigators say it wasn’t an easy decision.

“In the case of a missing person who is presumed to be deceased we don’t have any evidence to link us to where the body would be,” said Bailey. “The most important part of the case is to find the body.”

While they are happy to bring this case to a close. Lieutenant Bailey says it’s extremely rare that no one has been charged.

“In my 24 years of law enforcement I’ve never come across a case where we haven’t charged someone with that charge for that crime,” said Bailey.

Lieutenant Bailey says both cases will go before the grand jury where at that point they can decide to indict them.

